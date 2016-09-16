Young man seriously injured in early morning crash

New Story

An early morning accident at Coolidge, yesterday, has left Shawn Mitchell of Villa fighting for his life at Mount St John’s Medical Center (MSJMC).

Mitchell, 23, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with injuries to his head, a broken left leg and has internal bleeding.

Details of the incident remains sketchy, however, police said the young man lost control of the Toyota Rav4 A45217 he was driving and crashed into a mahogany tree on the Coolidge main road near the old US Navy base.

Mitchell was pinned between the driver’s seat, and the front of the vehicle which was completely smashed.

First responders received word of the accident shortly before 8 am.

Onlookers who gathered on the scene summoned the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, who with the assistance of a medical professional removed Mitchell from the SUV to a waiting ambulance.

Meantime, residents in the area have appealed to police to put measures in place to control excessive speeding in Coolidge.

The villagers have complained that the road is used like a racetrack by motorists rushing to work in the early morning hours.