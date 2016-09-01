YOUNG FIRE VICTIM DIES

September 1, 2016 Headline No comments
Little Jayden Prince became the second person to succumb to burns sustained when his mother’s house went up in flames last Wednesday. His death came two days after that of his mother, Gayan Williams. Both fire victims had been airlifted for treatment.

The family of Gayan Williams is plunged into further mourning, after her three-year-old son also succumbed to injuries he sustained in a fire at their home last week Wednesday morning.

OBSERVER media tried unsuccessfully to reach out to the grieving family who lost the toddler Jayden Prince yesterday afternoon, two days after his mother died in a medical facility in Guadeloupe.

“Only God knows. We still can’t comprehend, and no words of solace can provide comfort at this time for us. We just lost her and we were really hoping he would pull through. It is truly hard,” a close family friend, said before terminating a telephone call.

Williams and Prince were unable to get out of the burning house safely and sustained burns to the upper portion of their bodies. Due to the severity of their injuries, the 41-year-old nurse was airlifted from the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) to Guadeloupe and Jayden was flown to Martinique to be treated for injuries.

The other occupants of the house, Williams’s eight-month-old son, David, is being treated at the same hospital—MSJMC—where his mother worked as an anesthetist. The baby was already moved from the paediatric ICU ward and said to be in stable condition.

The deceased woman’s fiancé Eddy Prince was also treated for smoke inhalation and was released on Monday. His seven-year-old daughter is also in stable condition in the paediatric ward.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
