You asked for it

Recently, we wrote an optimistic piece entitled “The future of carnival is in your hands”. In that editorial, we praised the Minister responsible for Culture and National Festivals, Paul “Chet” Greene, for his efforts in engaging the Carnival stakeholders and public through a national symposium and his encouragement to the people for them to submit their ideas, in writing, to the Festivals Commission.

In fact, we were so enthusiastic about the news that we said, “We think that this is a fantastic idea. From our perspective, this is a form of consultation, and you all know how we feel about public consultation … the more the better. Just like ‘many hands make like work’, many brains can make a better Carnival.”

Well, as is the norm, many people chastised us for being a “bit over the top” with our enthusiasm pointing out that nothing had happened and little probably will. The reason? Carnival organizers have never greeted criticism with a welcoming smile, let alone, an embrace.

We do not live in the past and always hold hope for the future, so we were willing to put aside the criticism and allow for the process to prove itself. Well, the ‘rubber hit the road’ on Monday with the launch of the Carnival Symposium and let’s just say that the response to criticism was less of what we thought and more of what the ‘I told you so’ crowd told us.

That is not to say that we have lost hope, but rather to point out that the sheen has dulled and our expectations have been lowered.

In the first day, bandleader Alister Thomas made a presentation in which he delivered pointed criticism of the entire Carnival organization and execution. Among other things, he highlighted a lack of transparency when it comes to making financial data available to the public, citing that the opaqueness makes it difficult to review success. He also chastised the organizers and government for not keeping accurate statistical data and records, calling the practice “inexcusable”.

As an important stakeholder in Carnival, we deemed Mr Thomas’ presentation to be honest and forthright; exactly what we thought was wanted by the minister and the Festivals Commission. In fact, we even thought that his presentation was ‘politically correct’. He emphasised that his criticisms and comments spanned decades and pointed no political finger, save and except when he warned the Festivals Commission that the festival may continue to suffer, if political affiliations are not removed from the planning and execution.

Thomas stated, “One of my critiques of it, not just this administration, but across a period of maybe the last three decades or so, is that carnival is being treated as a serious political business.” Adding, “We have to begin to break with the partisan approach and maximise with the best human resources.”

Those comments did not sit well with the Chairman of the Festivals Commission, Mr Maurice Merchant. He was quick to fire back and stated that he was unaware of the political affiliations of each of his board members, and that he stands firmly with Minister EP “Chet” Greene. To be exact, he said, “I can tell you that I am not familiar with the colours of my board, whether they are red, blue, green or pink, but what stands is that the minister is red, the government is red and you can interpret that any way you wish”

We do not believe that there is any interpretation necessary. That sort of response reminded us of the recent Emancipation Day address by Prime Minister Gaston Browne in which he elicited exactly the reaction that he sought to eradicate. You may remember that speech. PM Browne challenged people to shun “the negatives of political tribalism and ill-will that inhibit cooperation and greater prosperity” and said, “It is the task of each one of us to think big, aim high and strive for greater productivity in our blessed state of Antigua & Barbuda.”

In this case, Thomas was invited to give a critique and did so with what appeared to be good intentions, hoping to elicit, what we presume was, at least a thankful nod. Instead, and like the PM, he elicited exactly what he went to criticize. It is unfortunate and we do hope that the opening day does not derail this public consultation initiative. That would be beyond disappointing.

We are sure that no one wanted to hear what Mr Thomas had to say, but there was no denying that some, if not all of his points had merits and should be addressed. And, if no one wanted to hear, and we, along with others, read the minister wrong when he held out an open invitation to the nation for criticisms, then we beg to be enlightened so that we are not made to look the fool and participate in an unwelcoming process that is going nowhere.

Minister Greene what say you?