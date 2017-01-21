Yorke, John-Williams named to FIFA committees

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke and FA head David John-Williams have been appointed to committees inside football’s world governing body, FIFA.

The 45-year-old Yorke, who played over 70 times for Trinidad and Tobago, will serve on FIFA’s Development Committee and will be the only member from the Caribbean.

Asian Football Confederation president, Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, will chair the committee which is tasked with analysing the basic aspects of football training and technical development.

“I am humbled by this appointment,” said Yorke, perhaps the most successful footballer to emerge from the region.

“It presents me with a chance to have an input and be part of the work being done by FIFA to develop the game worldwide and I feel privileged to be part of it. I am definitely looking forward to making a contribution.”

John-Williams, meanwhile, has been appointed to FIFA Players’ Status Committee, and is expected to serve until 2021.

The controversial administrator, who has come under fire of recent because of the FA’s handling of the men’s senior team head coach position, joins the 21-man committee chaired by Raymond Hack, a former chief executive of the South Africa FA.

“I am pleased, honoured and humbled by this appointment and the opportunity given to me,” John-Williams said. “I remain devoted to serving the game and I will continue to do this to the best of my ability.”

Former Grenada international and Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers star, Jason Roberts, is the other Caribbean member of the committee.