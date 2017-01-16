YIDA’s EIA in the hands of DCA

The Development Control Authority (DCA) now has in its possession a copy of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the multi-million dollar Guiana Island Project by YIDA development.

Chief Town and Country Planner Frederick Southwell said yesterday, he received a copy of the document on Thursday.

He said a copy was sent to the Environment Division, which had requested the assessment as well as a hydrological study.

Southwell said his department is now awaiting a review report from the division.

“Those recommendations will be passed on to the developer. Usually, a few recommendations, at least for big project like this, are included,” Southwell said.

Last September, the DCA issued a stop order for the project, after Yida went behind the agency’s back and bulldozed a part of a sugar mill on Guiana Island.

