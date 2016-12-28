Yearwood: ABLP has delivered on utilities election promises

Utility problems continue to plague the country going into 2017, the most notably recent flare up was a widespread power blackout over the Christmas break.

But, Utilities Minister, Sir Robin Yearwood says the government has fulfilled what it promised during the 2014 election campaign.

“I didn’t think that we had a Moses or a Jesus Christ in Antigua that as soon as he had power (would) wave the wand and here comes the water.

“The prime minister said (that) he’s going to increase water, and they did it by over 3 million gallons a day,” he says in defense of the administration, which he says is being criticized unfairly.

Sir Robin says the government has also paid its debt to Sembcorp, the private desalination company supplying much of the country with water, and negotiated, in the best interest of the public, with the Antigua Power Company (APC), the near monopoly supplier of power to the national grid.

The utilities minister denies that negotiations with APC involved extending its contract.

“The plants at APC have a contract which expires in January or February 2019. Those plants are for the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda without one cent, and they’ll be giving us power for 15 years and from the power, they have to pay their workers, pay everything down there – the parts, the insurance, everything, and in 15 years, that’s compensation and the engines that they have, which are new engines only 5 (or) 6 years (old), come to the people of Antigua again… for not even one dollar,” he reveals.

Sir Robin promises to give more details on the contents of the contract at another press briefing.