WWE legend Ultimate Warrior passes away

New Story

Just a few hours after delivering an emotional speech at Monday night’s Raw, recently inducted WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior (birth name James Hellwig) died.

The WWE confirmed the passing of one of its greatest stars in the following statement on its website. “WWE is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most iconic WWE Superstars ever,” the statement read.

“Warrior began his WWE career in 1987 and quickly went on to become one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

Warrior became WWE Champion at WrestleMania VI, defeating Hulk Hogan in an epic encounter.

We are grateful that just days ago, Warrior had the opportunity to take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame and was also able to appear at WrestleMania 30 and Monday Night Raw to address his legions of fans.”

Reaction from the wrestling world was one of shock and sadness