World Cup to be richest, most viewed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 6, CMC – West Indies Women will be a part of the richest and most viewed ICC Women’s World Cup ever.

The International Cricket Council has announced that total prize money for this year’s Women’s World Cup has increased tenfold and all matches will be shown “live” either on broadcast television or online.

“The ICC Women’s World Cup is the pinnacle of the women’s game and as such the players should be rewarded appropriately,” said ICC Chief Executive Officer David Richardson.

“US $2 million is the first step towards greater parity and recognition. The prize fund for the 2013 edition was just $200,000, and this announcement shows a greater level of commitment than ever before.

“We think the Women’s World Cup this summer will be a turning point in the history of the game. There is growing interest globally in women’s sports and we want cricket to be front and centre of this and lead by example.”

The ICC said 10 matches of the tournament which will be played from June 24 to July 23 would be on television and the remaining 21 matches will be available via webcasts.

TV broadcasts of the Final on July 23 at Lord’s will also see a drone camera and Spidercam deployed, something never done before at a women’s game or at the venue.

“The women’s game is crucial to the global growth of cricket,” said Richardson. “There is undoubtedly an audience for it – there were almost 18 million views of highlights of the Women’s World Cup Qualifier earlier this year – and we need to grow that further.

“There is greater depth in the women’s game and that is leading to increased competitiveness which is what fans want to see.”

West Indies Women, led by Stafanie Taylor, earned automatic qualification to the Women’s World Cup following their fourth place finish in the ICC Women’s Championship – a tournament contested between the top eight sides in the world over the last two years.