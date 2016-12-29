Woman dead after domestic dispute in Swetes

December 29, 2016 Observer Breaking No comments
Breaking Story

Family Members Comfort Each Other Near The Home Of The Killing

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 53 year-old Judith Browne of Tyrells.

It is alleged that both the decease and her husband, 55 year-old Kensworth Browne, were involved in an altercation at their home in Tyrells, Thursday morning.

The circumstances which led to her death are yet sketchy.

However, he is currently in police custody assisting the police with their investigations into the matter.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.