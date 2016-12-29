Woman dead after domestic dispute in Swetes

Breaking Story

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 53 year-old Judith Browne of Tyrells.

It is alleged that both the decease and her husband, 55 year-old Kensworth Browne, were involved in an altercation at their home in Tyrells, Thursday morning.

The circumstances which led to her death are yet sketchy.

However, he is currently in police custody assisting the police with their investigations into the matter.