Williams: Benna Boys’ preparation adequate despite lack of facilities

New Story

The absence of an adequate training facility as the country’s senior national football team prepares for its upcoming round in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Cup next month, will not adversely affect the team’s ability to perform at a high standard.

This is according to technical director Rolston Williams who said, luckily, the majority of the home-based players are fresh out of competition in the USA, while others have been training with clubs’ teams in anticipation of next month’s start to the domestic football season.

“All of the players are working with their clubs and I personally think that it will be more like six [home-based] players [selected for the matches] and most of those players have been playing in competition in New York so I think it has worked absolutely fine for us and I think we’re right where we want to be,” he said.

“We’re not where we want to be here in terms of the locally based players practicing but most of the players are already match fit,” he added.

Reports are that the Benna Boys are yet to jumpstart their preparations due to the unavailability of the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) which is currently being prepared for the upcoming season.

Williams said there are also other factors compounding the issue.

More in today’s Daily Observer.