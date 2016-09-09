Will Yida be fined for bulldozing sugar mill?

New Story

Despite the purported “outrage” of the Cabinet of Antigua & Barbuda, there is yet to be a verdict on whether Yida International Investment Antigua Limited will face hefty fines for partially bulldozing a historical site, believed to be the remnants of a sugar mill, on Guiana Island.

When the question of fines was put to the Department of Environment (DoE), the Development Control Authority (DCA) and Minister of Lands, Arthur Nibbs, no one was able to say whether Yida International will have to pay.

Nibbs told OBSERVER media, “It would be kind of premature for me to speak about fines now. I haven’t had a chance to speak to my technicians … we will now have a meeting and see what is the next step.”

During yesterday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Minister of Information Melford Nicholas revealed that the issue of fines had not been discussed at Cabinet either.

“We would be acting under the information provided to us in the stop order. The DCA … did not recommend any punitive action,” he said.

He did, however, indicate that Yida International had agreed to rebuild the damaged structure “at their own expense”.

According to the Chief Town & Country Planner at the DCA, Frederick Southwell, the imposition of fines from the authority would have to come as a directive from the board.

“I would need to look at the legislation and perhaps get some advice from our legal counsel … before we embark on a step like that,” he said.

He pointed to the DoE saying that he was unaware if they “had recommended any fines”. However, it is unclear which entity would have jurisdiction over the violation.

