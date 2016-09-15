Wigley’s defiance comes in for high praise

New Story
Political Analyst and Associate Professor of African and Caribbean Studies at Arizona State University Dr David Hinds (Photo source: guyanachronicle.com)
While some view the sacking of Senator Wigley George as a moment of ignominy, the man who warned him against shifting his stance on the controversial legislation for which he was fired has called his defiance a “heroic moment” in local democracy.
According to Political Analyst Dr David Hinds, George “upheld the best in our democratic instincts” when he maintained his stance against the Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill 2016, in accordance with the wishes of members of the Antigua Trades & Labour Union (AT&LU).
“I would call him a hero of Antiguan … democracy because he [acted] based on how his union members told him to and he represented those who he was there to represent.”
(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.