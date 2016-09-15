Wigley’s defiance comes in for high praise

New Story

While some view the sacking of Senator Wigley George as a moment of ignominy, the man who warned him against shifting his stance on the controversial legislation for which he was fired has called his defiance a “heroic moment” in local democracy.

According to Political Analyst Dr David Hinds, George “upheld the best in our democratic instincts” when he maintained his stance against the Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill 2016, in accordance with the wishes of members of the Antigua Trades & Labour Union (AT&LU).

“I would call him a hero of Antiguan … democracy because he [acted] based on how his union members told him to and he represented those who he was there to represent.”

