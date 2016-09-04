WHO calls on Caribbean countries to use updated guidelines to reduce STIs

New Story

GENEVA, Sep. 4, CMC – The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on Caribbean and other countries to start using immediately the updated guidelines to reduce sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in response to the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

In issuing the new guidelines, WHO said Chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis are all caused by bacteria, adding that they are generally curable with antibiotics.

However, WHO said these STIs often go undiagnosed, “and they are becoming more difficult to treat, with some antibiotics now failing as a result of misuse and overuse.”

It is estimated that, each year, 131 million people are infected with Chlamydia, 78 million with gonorrhoea, and 5.6 million with syphilis.

“Resistance of these STIs to the effect of antibiotics has increased rapidly in recent years and has reduced treatment options,” said WHO, adding that, of the three STIs, gonorrhoea has developed the strongest resistance to antibiotics.

WHO said strains of multidrug-resistant gonorrhoea that do not respond to any available antibiotics have already been detected.

It said antibiotic resistance in Chlamydia and syphilis, though less common, also exists, making prevention and prompt treatment critical.

When left undiagnosed and untreated, WHO said these STIs can result in serious complications and long-term health problems for women, such as pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage, and untreated gonorrhoea and Chlamydia can cause infertility in both men and women.

Infection with Chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis can also increase a person’s risk of being infected with HIV two to three fold.

The organisation says an untreated STI in a pregnant woman increases the chances of stillbirth and newborn death.

“Chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis are major public health problems worldwide, affecting millions of peoples’ quality of life, causing serious illness and sometimes death,” said Ian Askew, WHO’s Director of Reproductive Health and Research. “The new WHO guidelines reinforce the need to treat these STIs with the right antibiotic, at the right dose, and the right time to reduce their spread and improve sexual and reproductive health.

“To do that, national health services need to monitor the patterns of antibiotic resistance in these infections within their countries,” Askew urged.

The new WHO guidelines do not recommend quinolones, a class of antibiotic, for the treatment of gonorrhoea due to widespread high levels of resistance.

To cure syphilis, the guideline strongly recommends a single dose of Benzedrine penicillin—a form of the antibiotic that is injected by a doctor or nurse into the infected patient’s buttock or thigh muscle.

WHO said this is the most effective treatment for syphilis, stating that it is “more effective and cheaper than oral antibiotics.”

Benzedrine penicillin was recognized by the 69th World Health Assembly in May 2016 as an essential medicine, which has been in short supply for several years, WHO said.

WHO said it is working with partners to identify countries shortages and help monitor global availability of Benzedrine penicillin in order to close the gap between national needs and supply of the antibiotic.

Chlamydia is the most common bacterial STI, stating that people with this infection are frequently co-infected with gonorrhoea.

Symptoms of Chlamydia include discharge and a burning feeling when urinating, but most people who are infected have no symptoms, said WHO, adding that, even when Chlamydia is asymptomatic, it can damage the reproductive system.