Whitmore eyeing Reggae Boyz head coaching pick

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Dec 24, CMC – Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore said he hopes to clinch the head coaching job of the Jamaica Reggae Boyz.

But the former Reggae Boyz star, the incumbent interim head coach, said the Jamaica Football Federation has not given him a clear indication about his future in the position.

“Nothing official has been said,” Whitmore told the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper. “Nothing is going on right now.

“Recently, I had a meeting to discuss the Gold Cup, in terms of practice games and such because I am trying to put a programme in place in the event I am appointed.”

He added: “I had to put some things in place in terms of training sessions because we want to call in local players for at least two weeks out of every month, keep them sharp and give them international practice games to keep them going, so when we have these games, we know where we are and who we have.

“But you have to ask them (JFF) what is happening because I still have not heard anything, and every minute we waste is a problem because with our footballers, you have to keep them (active)…But I am a positive person, so I am thinking positively.”

Whitmore has had a long association with the Reggae Boyz. As a player, he made more than 100 appearances and scored both goals in the side’s historic 2-1 win over Japan at the 1998 World Cup.

He has previously coached the national team: most recently from 2009 to 2013, after a couple of interim stints in 2007 and 2008.

Authorities in Honduras said they have booked an international friendly for the Reggae Boyz for February at the BBVA Stadium in the American city of Houston in the state of Texas, but the JFF has declined to confirm the date.

“The JFF wishes to advise that the Federation is currently in negotiations with a number of countries regarding international friendly matches for our senior men’s team for before and after the Caribbean Cup semi-finals and the CONCACAF Gold Cup to be held in June and July 2017, respectively,” said a media release.

“This is part of the Federation’s commitment to keeping our senior team prepared and active to defend its Caribbean Cup title, perform well at the Gold Cup, and further strengthen the Reggae Boyz brand.

“President of the JFF, Captain Horace Burrell, will make the appropriate announcements once the JFF has finalised these arrangements and other matters having to do with the national programme.”

The Reggae Boyz last played on November 13 against Suriname to confirm the team’s qualification for the semi-finals of the Caribbean Cup.