Weston puts liability to APC at US$60-65 million

The man in charge of the government’s purse has revealed that the government of Antigua & Barbuda’s agreed liability to the Antigua Power Company (APC) in a recently concluded settlement is far less than $220 million.

Speaking of the figure, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Senator Lennox Weston said, “I don’t know where it came from. The figure I know about is between US $60 million and US $65 million…and it’s going to be paid from a power purchase agreement.”

Weston’s comments come as the public awaits a press conference or other announcement from the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) on the settlement deal it inked with APC some time last week.

APC won a 2013 judgement at the Privy Council that the United Progressive Party (UPP) administration reneged on the second phase of a joint venture agreement for the company to provide Antigua & Barbuda with 50.9 megawatts of electricity.

The final appellate court left damages to the High Court to determine.

“We brought in an expert and it’s our expert’s recommendation which the Hadeeds agreed to in the end. We went to the court with an agreed settlement of between US $60 million and US $65 million,” Weston said.

