Weston: No payout yet to Oniqua Phillip’s family

Government is negotiating a settlement with the family of 25-year-old Oniqua “Nikki” Phillip, who died after she was run over by a truck on Carnival Tuesday.

Speculation has been rife that the government has dished out a huge payout to the family.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Lennox Weston, however denied the rumour, but said, “When Cabinet decides, they will send the bill to us to find the money.”

He said Public Safety Minister, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin has been negotiating with the family, but “I haven’t seen any conclusions to the negotiations”.

According to Weston, the government felt compelled to engage the family to see “how best we can come away from a bad situation with some sense of closure”.

He added that while the negotiations continue, the Ministry of Finance stands ready to fulfill any obligation.

“When they negotiate, it must go before Cabinet and then there is a ratification. Once this is done, it has to be sent to the Ministry of Finance, and of course it has to be signed by the courts,” he added.

The family members of the deceased met with government weeks after the incident.

The meeting was called after the mother of the deceased, Novella Phillip took to social media and US networks to blast authorities for being less than forthcoming with information about the progress of the investigation into her daughter’s death.