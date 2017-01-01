Wells rescues point with superb late free-kick

New Story

LONDON, Dec 31, CMC – Bermudian striker Nahki Wells heightened speculation over a possible move in the January transfer window by salvaging a point for Huddersfield Town with a superb injury-time free-kick in a 1-1 draw against struggling Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Danny Graham headed the visitors into the lead on 81 minutes in a game dominated by the hosts but Wells denied Blackburn a welcome three points, curling his right-footed free-kick from just outside the box around the wall and into the top left corner in the 94th minute for his sixth goal of the season.

Wells’ future at the club has been in doubt since Huddersfield head coach David Wagner revealed the striker, who has 18 months left on his contract, turned down a new offer in the summer.

Wells, 26, has been linked with a move to fellow Championship sides Fulham and Norwich City but Wagner hailed the Bermudian’s quality after his dramatic late strike.

“We all know that Nahki is a quality striker and I am delighted for him,” Wagner said following the game watched by 21,311 fans.

“Nahki is a natural goal-scorer and if he stays in the game and works hard then we stay in the game.”

Asked if he could keep hold of Wells in January, Wagner said: “That’s the aim. He has 18 months left and I am very happy with him.”

Earlier in the week Wells insisted he was simply focusing on doing his best to help his team gain promotion to the Premier League.

“The task at hand at the moment is trying my best to help get Huddersfield promoted, so I’m not focused or bothered about the transfer window,” Wells said.

“I’m just focused on playing football and doing as well as I can. I’m just taking it one game at a time and, hopefully as a whole, we can reap the rewards and realise our ambitions of playing in the Premier League.”