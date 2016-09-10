Webb gets life ban, fined one million francs

September 10, 2016 CMC The Big Scores No comments
New Story
Former CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb

Former CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb

ZURICH, Switzerland (CMC) — Former CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb has been slapped with a one million Swiss francs fine and has been banned for life from all football-related activities.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s Ethics Committee made the announcement on Friday saying Webb, also a former FIFA vice president, has been found guilty of accepting bribes among other violations.

Webb has been found in violation of five articles in FIFA’s Code of Ethics namely rules of conduct, loyalty, duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting conflicts of interest and bribery and corruption.

The investigation started in May 2015, and gathered momentum after Webb pleaded guilty in US federal court in November to one count of racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy, and three counts of money laundering conspiracy.

Webb, 51, who also served as president of the Cayman Islands Football Association, has been barred for life from participating in any football-related activity at both the club and international level.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.