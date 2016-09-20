‘We need arson investigators,’ fire chief says

New Story

Antigua & Barbuda’s fire chief is urging the government and corporate citizens to assist the department in getting its personnel trained to investigate the causes of fires.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Elvis Weaver said that without such specialised training, he feared that in some instances arsonists might not be caught.

“I’m calling on the authorities and corporate citizens. Let us try and get some of our fire fighters trained and certified in fire investigation and arson investigation. I have no doubt that some of these fires could have been deliberately set.

“Since we don’t have the expertise, the equipment and the officers who are well trained, then people may be getting away with murder,” he declared.

Weaver was speaking on yesterday’s OBSERVER AM programme where the discussion on the causes of fires was sparked by the almost daily occurrence of blazes in the last few days.

The ACP said that after a fire is put out, the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) receives the report of the fire officers and takes over investigation.