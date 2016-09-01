Warrington To Attend First IFBB Pro Championships

New Story

Central American & Caribbean (CAC) and 2015 National Body Fitness champion, Rosian Warrington will compete in her first professional competition since attaining her International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) pro card last year.

She will compete in the Arizona Pro, slated for September 10.

The athlete said she is looking forward to competing on the pro circuit.

“I have watched the past shows, and honestly it’s always the top six, the final six, which is more or less, where my eyes are focused on as clean [far] as Olympian stage. So I know I am going up against a really tough line-up,” she said.

Warrington, who said she has been flooded with mixed emotions of skepticism and excitement, is not too worried as she will travel with one of Antigua’s top bodybuilders and former undefeated national champion Beverly Percival-Tongue.

“It was either her or my coach Steve Daley, because they’ve been real close to me from the very get-go and with Beverly. She’s had experience with competing overseas and things like that so. She knows her stuff, so I really wanted somebody who really knew what they were doing to go with me,” Warrington said.

The competitor, who could not take part in the recently held National Championships as professionals are not allowed to enter amateur shows, said she found comfort with helping others prepare for the stage.

“This year I assisted three girls with their posing. I was backstage with just about everybody else so it more or less felt like I was there and taking part in it. Even backstage on Saturday night, they told me Rosie, you’re actually the reason why I compete and why I didn’t give up. Honestly, that feels real good because I love the sport. I will do just about anything for it,” the athlete said.

Warrington is slated to leave Antigua on September 6 and return on September 11.