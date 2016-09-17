Warri Association members call for constitutionally due meeting

New Story

Fresh trouble seems to be brewing within the Antigua & Barbuda Warri Association (ABWA) after the surfacing of a letter signed by 14 members of the organization, asking that an extraordinary meeting be held in accordance with Article IV of the association’s constitution.

The letter, written by former president Trevor Cranston and singed by 14 others to include former national champions “Pumpkin” Lewis, Walwyn “Rat Buster” Barton and Elmore “Boogie” Joseph, is calling on President Joel Carr to adhere to the association’s rules and host the “overdue” meeting.

“In no way has he responded yet to the letter, and as a matter of a fact, I spoke to the president and I let him know that no general meeting has been called yet as stipulated in the constitution. He said Mr Cranston, after Carnival, we are going to have a general meeting,” Cranston said.

“After I realized no meeting was being called, I decided to speak to several members of the association and they said, Mr Cranston, something must be done, so I decided to draft this letter on the 27th of August,” he added.

One of the issues up for discussion, Cranston said, is the alleged resignation of Treasurer Elton Ryan. Ryan’s alleged departure, Cranston said, has not been brought to the membership’s attention and that, according to the constitution, the position should have been filled within 14 days.

“I called the treasurer [Elton Ryan] in July to get some clarification, and I was disappointed when the former treasurer told me that he is not interested in discussing warri, and this is a gentleman I encouraged to be part of the association. I am so disappointed with what is going on in warri,” he said.

When contacted by OBSERVER media, Ryan confirmed that he has resigned as treasurer, stating that his departure came at least four months ago.

Apart from the treasure’s resignation, Cranston said there are other issues that need to be addressed urgently.

“We’re asking, did the treasurer resign. There are some tournaments, and as a matter of a fact a tournament was held in July and it was called a pre-Carnival. It was sponsored by the honourable prime minister,” the former warri boss said.

“There are some controversies in that tournament. It was a group tournament, and from what I am understanding now, non-members, they asked persons to come and register and many non-members participated in the tournament and they did not pay a fee,” he added.

Efforts to reach President of the Warri Association, Joel Carr, proved futile, while OBSERVER media also tried to reach Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anderson James, with no success.