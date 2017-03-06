Wanted: Armed and dangerous

Breaking Story

PRESS RELEASE

Police have issued a ‘Wanted Bulletin’ for the immediate arrest of Shanell Thomas aka “Silence” of Cassada Gardens.

He is wanted in connection with allegations of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Robberies, and a series of Break-Ins, among other serious offences. He is armed and extremely violent, and is considered to be very dangerous.

The general public is WARNED Not to approach or make any attempt to engage this person if seen, but instead to contact the Rapid Response Unit at 764-2310\464-3938, or call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913\463-3914 without delay.

The police are also appealing for him to immediately surrender himself at any police station, accompanied by his attorney or a family member.