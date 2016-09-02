Walsh confirmed as new Bangladesh bowling coach

New Story

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – West Indies fast bowling legend Courtney Walsh has been confirmed as the new Bangladesh bowling coach.

The 53-year-old Jamaican, the West Indies record holder for the most wickets in Tests, has signed a three-year contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and is set to take up the post from Thursday.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the BCB as their specialist bowling coach. I am really looking forward to getting started with the group,” Walsh said in a release issued by the West Indies Cricket Board.

“Having watched Bangladesh cricket from afar over the years, they are a seriously talented bunch of players. Chandika Hathurusingha has done a wonderful job thus far as head coach, so hopefully I can complement his skills and continue the positive progress.”

Walsh snared a record 519 wickets from 132 Tests during an illustrious career which spanned West Indies’ dominance of world cricket and their precipitous decline.

He retired in 2001 and has since served as Windies Under-19 team manager for the 2012 World Cup and as a senior team selector for the last two years.

Walsh wrapped up his stint as selector on Wednesday and said his new role offered him the opportunity to embark on a new phase of his career.

“I have loved my time working as a selector for the West Indies Cricket Board and I would like to thank them for that opportunity,” Walsh said.

“Obviously the West Indies is my home, but the chance to go in a new direction in coaching at the international level with a talented group, was one I couldn’t let that opportunity pass.”

He links up with a Bangladesh side who lies ninth in the ICC Test rankings – 10 ratings points below West Indies who are eighth – and seventh in the One-Day International rankings.