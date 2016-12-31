Walcott, Ahye land top awards

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Olympic javelin star Keshorn Walcott and sprinter Michelle Lee Ahye have been voted Trinidad and Tobago’s top sports-persons of the year.

The 23-year-old Walcott was rewarded for his bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, where he threw 83.45 metres to reach the podium for the second successive Olympiad.

As a teenager, he shocked the world to capture gold at the London 2012 showpiece.

Walcott also won the national title, finished second at the London Anniversary Games in July with a throw of 83.60 and third at the Bislett Games in June with a measurement of 86.35.

Ahye, meanwhile, was good enough to reach the final of both the 100 and 200 metres sprint at the Rio Olympics.

In the 100m, she finished sixth in 10.92 seconds and followed up with another sixth place finish in the 200m where she was timed at 22.34 seconds.

The 24 year old pulled off the sprint double at the National Championships, won the 100 m at the Chris Brown Invitational in April and was second at the London Anniversary Games.

Eighteen-year-old sprinter Khalifa St Fort, a member of the sprint relay women’s team that reached the final in Rio, was voted junior Athlete-of-the-Year.

St Fort also finished third at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Cycling star Nicholas Paul, meanwhile, won the men’s junior Athlete-of-the-Year award; just reward for his exploits at the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships in August where he won gold in the sprint and silver in the keirin.