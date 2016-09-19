Waiting for our blows

A loud cheer should have erupted from the nation this past week, when the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance announced, in a private interview with our reporters, that government would no longer go ahead with its plan to increase the Revenue Recovery Charge, RRC, from 10 percent to 13 percent.

We gleefully plastered the information on the front pages and waited for the cheers, but we are still waiting as not a drum has been heard.

People everywhere welcome any news of relief from taxation. However, we have long come to the conclusion that we, Antiguans and Barbudans, do not fit into any known mould.

Perhaps, the lack of response has something to do with the minister’s of state remark that children do not thank their parents for not beating them.

Could it be that the citizenry cannot find it in their hearts to be thankful to their government for not increasing the yolks on their backs?

As we recall, the Revenue Recovery Charge was introduced in 2010. It replaced the Customs Service Tax. Incidentally, the rate of 10 percent was exactly the same for both tax measures.

The RRC was projected to yield approximately $115 million in that year, an amount far greater than the 25 to 30 million dollars earned by the CST.

The increase in revenue was due to the fact that the tax would be on all non-oil imports and would be computed on the value of cost, insurance and freight charges of goods at the port.

The rationale given at the time is that government needed to have a taxation level between 25 and 26 percent of the Gross Domestic Product in order to meet its obligation to provide goods and services for the citizenry.

An additional 1 percent collected from non- tax revenues, would increase the take to 27 per cent, we were told, making the island on par with the region.

This was all well and good, but it leaves some questions unanswered as the Gaston Browne administration declared in Budget 2016 that it intended to do away with the Personal Income Tax and that the increase in the RRC would make up for the shortfall.

“The loss of $37 million from the elimination of the PIT will be partially substituted by an increase in the Revenue Recovery Charge (RRC) from 10 per cent to 13 per cent, which is expected to yield an additional $20 million in revenue,” the prime minister said.

According to the minister of state, however, the shortfall has been more than made up for. “ We have met our targets,” he said.

It would be remiss of us not to ask exactly what targets are the minister referring to? Is it that there is no shortfall even though the PIT has been repealed? Has our tax base been deepened such that it is above the regional average? Have windfalls, such as the forfeited Lazarenko funds swollen our coffers such that the citizenry can breathe a bit easier knowing there will be no increase in the RRC? Has the CIP been so lucrative that the increase has become unnecessary? Pray tell us. Inquiring minds want to know.

Since taking office, the ABLP administration has increased a number of taxes, to include Social Security, Environmental Levy, port taxes related to plant protection and inspection.

We are still waiting to exhale, however, because in the remaking is a 3 per cent tax on cell phones and there is a pending increase in water rates. And we are still waiting for the savings from the low price of crude oil to be passed on.

At the other end we have been promised there will be the establishment of a Revenue Court, which will allow for the efficient

and effective enforcement of tax collection.

Additionally, despite the abolition of the PIT, government has said there will be an adjustment to the corporation and business legislation to ensure there is no opportunity to convert corporate profits into personal income which is not taxable.

Despite strong objections government passed The Unincorporated Business Tax Act, which, it said, would capture payments that were previously made by sole traders and partnerships, to include professionals, under the personal Income Tax Act.

So, like everyone else, we are still waiting for our blows. We are not breaking out the champagne; at least not yet. We concur with the minister, “You don’t tell a child to be happy I’m not beating you.”