VOTERS REJECT CCJ

Government may have conceded to shifting the proposed 2016 date for a referendum to determine whether it should accede to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), to a date in early 2017, but there are early indications that the people will be sticking with the Privy Council.

According to a poll conducted by the Free and Fair Election League, of the 451 people who participated in the exercise, 226 or 62.9 per cent chose to remain with the Privy Council, while 133 or 37 per cent opted to move to the CCJ. Twenty- nine voters chose not to vote and 63 people were undecided.

The questionnaire asked the question “which final appeal court do you want?” in the mock elections held from August 25 to 26 in Antigua and August 28 in Barbuda.Chief Elections Officer for the Free and Fair Election League, Bishop Johnson Jeffery said the latest result might help to guide government and “those promoting the CCJ and ignoring others,” to decide on a way forward.

“We believe that what’s taking place was not fair. It seemed to be one-sided and biased, and the reason for putting the questions was to more or less give the voting public an opportunity to demonstrate what their preference is with regards to the CCJ.” he said.

As far as the turnout is concerned, Jeffery said it was enough to make a proper determination.

“We have accepted that the turnout was low, and we have managed to get enough materials so that the pundits would be able to dissect and come up with the final analysis,” he added.

The organisers said the way the system was set up, no person could have voted more than once.

Voting took place at First Choice, Epicurean, and Bargain Centre supermarkets, Christo’s, Townhouse Megastore and The Fisheries Complex in Barbuda.

