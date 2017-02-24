Voter registration to be held in all constituencies

New Story

The long-debated issue of the January 2015 decision of the Antigua & Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) to centralise voter registration at its headquarters is to be put to rest following a decision by the Cabinet.

In a post-Cabinet briefing with the media yesterday, it was announced that Cabinet agreed ABEC should revert to decentralisation of registration in the 17 constituencies, but no timeline was given for this.

The issue was of concern to the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) and some residents who did not identify with any political affiliation. They complained it removed the level of transparency required for such an important process.

UPP spokesman Senator Damani Tabor welcomed the decision.

“We have maintained that the law says a registration unit is a constituency. So what the law gives ABEC leave to do is to conduct all constituency registration in a single polling division. But, it does not authorise ABEC to register any particular constituency outside of that area that comprises a constituency,” he said.

