Volleyball Association Names Squads For Qualifiers

A total of eight players will debut for the men and women senior national volleyball teams during Antigua & Barbuda’s hosting of the preliminary round in the Volleyball World Cup Qualifiers from September 8-11 at the indoor volleyball complex at YMCA.

Five national youth players are set to make their debut for the senior men’s teams following their inclusion in the 13-member squad, while three first-timers – T K Hawkins, Josan Lewis, and Morgen Halstead — have been included in the 12-member women’s squad.

First timers Itairo Jenkins, Dave Rouse, Erwin Mathurin, Amoy Lee and Adrian Constant will be included on the men’s roster.

They join Olsen Joseph, Paul Richards, Michael Hamilton, Kylon Cabral, Collin Thomas, Yashid Auguiste and standby T’mar Seaman.

Coach Carl Williams is pleased with the advancement of the young players into the senior set-up.

“The youths have shown their hands and they came out to training, they followed the rules and they trained hard and made the team. Our strength for the years has been in our attack and our blocking and we have done some work to combine the defence with it. As long as I see some improvements in defence in the tournament as I’ve seen during practice, I think we will be good,” he said.

Meanwhile, the other members of the women’s team are Kwansia Carr, Vanessa Burke, Nyota Peters, Neheemar Wilson, Tessa Payne, Joel Thomas, Rosie Simon, Gizelle Araz and Annett Beazer.

Coach of the women’s team Lewis Harris welcomed the three newcomers, adding that one team in particular will present their biggest challenge.