Visiting journalist to talk structure with local clubs and associations

January 26, 2017 The Big Scores No comments

Veteran cricket commentator, Joseph “Reds” Perreira.

Local clubs and associations stand to benefit from a planned presentation by well-known cricket commentator and author, Joseph “Reds” Perreira, on the structuring of clubs and associations with the goal of them becoming more efficient.

The venture, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Antigua & Barbuda, is slated for February 9 at the Multipurpose & Exhibition Cultural Center at Perry Bay.

Perreira has encouraged all clubs and associations to attend the function, which will run from 10:00 am to midday.

“For the associations of the OECS or the individual countries to get stronger, the clubs have to get stronger. We have a lot of teams but they are not clubs. A club is where you have a playing section and you have a non-playing executive section which helps in running the Club, in ensuring there is fundraising, ensuring there is club life, ensuring there is discipline,” he said.

