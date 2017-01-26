Visiting journalist to talk structure with local clubs and associations

Local clubs and associations stand to benefit from a planned presentation by well-known cricket commentator and author, Joseph “Reds” Perreira, on the structuring of clubs and associations with the goal of them becoming more efficient.

The venture, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Antigua & Barbuda, is slated for February 9 at the Multipurpose & Exhibition Cultural Center at Perry Bay.

Perreira has encouraged all clubs and associations to attend the function, which will run from 10:00 am to midday.

“For the associations of the OECS or the individual countries to get stronger, the clubs have to get stronger. We have a lot of teams but they are not clubs. A club is where you have a playing section and you have a non-playing executive section which helps in running the Club, in ensuring there is fundraising, ensuring there is club life, ensuring there is discipline,” he said.

