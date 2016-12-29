Violence against tourists poses a challenge for Ministry of Tourism

The man who sustained a gunshot wound to the head that left him in critical condition has been airlifted to another country via air ambulance for further medical attention.

Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph confirmed that Christopher Tester was airlifted to Guadeloupe for specialist treatment via air ambulance at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

He said, however, despite the government offering assistance to help in the airlift, the family made arrangements on their own.

“The government had made a decision that it would assist them with transportation. We do not know how that transaction was arranged because the family itself went forward and made its own arrangements,” he said.

Reports indicate that the man who was shot during a robbery attempt at his family’s residence in Old Road, remains in an induced coma, but is however stable.

A fund set up by his friends and family in Britain to bring Tester home has since raised about £60,000 according to media reports out of the UK.

Minister Joseph said that he has also been in communication with the Tester family.

