Village netball to climax on Saturday

The 2016 Village Netball Competition hosted by the Concerned Netball Players (CNP) organisation, will climax on Saturday with a closing ceremony at the YMCA sports complex.

One member of the CNP and former national player, Karen Joseph, said a number of activities have been organised to mark Saturday’s closing.

“We’re having a three-a-side competition, a shooting competition, the whole nine yards. We will also be having a male showdown that night — because you know the men believe they can play more than the women — as well we are having a fundraising barbecue,” she said.

Northside captured the senior division of the tournament while Seaglans won the mixed, intermediates and junior categories.

According the Joseph, the standard witnessed throughout the tournament was of a high nature.

“When I see the level of play in the league, I am more eager to push the netball forward because the players are competitive to a point where it’s rough in a sense where winning is everything,” she said.

The former world ranked goal shoot said that for next year’s competition, the focus will be on the participation of more youths as they seek to increase the number of junior teams competing.

“What we are asking the teams to do as of next year is to look about the young people in the community and bring them into the tournament. It is not about the 30 and 35 year olds anymore. We are trying to bring back netball and we want to harness the young ones in the community to come out and play so we can try to seek avenues for them to get to go places and travel with them,” Joseph said.

“As a matter of a fact we are picking a combined squad and we are going to train and travel because we have to start from some place.”

Saturday’s three-aside competition will shoot off at 6pm while the barbecue starts at 5:30 pm.