Villa stun United in First Division promotion race

New Story

All Saints United continue to drop what could prove to be crucial points in the race for promotion to the top flight following a 3-1 loss to FC Aston Villa on Tuesday in the First Division.

Playing at home in Mack Pond, United had little or no answer for the Villa men who had goals from Jashine Lawrence, Gavin Lewis and Akeem Lee to move to 33 points after 19 matches and fifth in the standings.

United, following what was their third loss of the competition, remain on 34 points after 19 matches and third in the standings. They had their lone goal of the contest from Keron Richards.

The team’s chances of automatic promotion continues to dwindle as they may now need to win all three of their remaining matches to secure one of two automatic berths into the Premier Division.

They continue to trail leaders Swetes (42 points) and second-placed Five Islands.

Five Islands carried their tally of points to 36 on Tuesday following a scoreless draw with Ottos Rangers when they met at the Radio Range playing field.

Rangers eased to 33 points and fourth in the standings following Tuesday’s draw as they too, continue to hunt automatic promotion or one of two playoff spots.

Teams finishing third and fourth in the competition will play the eighth place finisher in the Premier Division. The team finishing at the top of the pile following the round-robin competition will earn a third and final spot in the top flight.