Venezuelan’s Christmas Day court case fails

Trinidad – WHILE most of Trinidad and Tobago was opening presents and sitting down to a Christmas Day meal, a Port of Spain court was in session yesterday as the fate of a detained 20-year-old Venezuelan national hung in the balance over an alleged counterfeit stamp in his passport.

Alexandro Espinosa had attempted to leave Trinidad via the Port of San Fernando last Wednesday (December 21), but when his passport was examined by an Immigration officer it allegedly showed that he had arrived in September and that he could remain in this country until January.