Venezuelan’s Christmas Day court case fails

ASSPORT FRAUD: Detained Venezuelan Alexandro Espinosa, 20, is taken from the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, back into police custody after a writ of habeas corpus that had been filed on his behalf failed. A Port of Spain judge ruled during a special Christmas Day sitting yesterday that the Immigration Division had provided an adequate explanation as to why they continued keeping him in custody. —Photo: CURTIS CHASE
Trinidad – WHILE most of Trinidad and Tobago was opening presents and sitting down to a Christmas Day meal, a Port of Spain court was in session yesterday as the fate of a detained 20-year-old Venezuelan national hung in the balance over an alleged counterfeit stamp in his passport.
Alexandro Espinosa had attempted to leave Trinidad via the Port of San Fernando last Wednesday (December 21), but when his passport was examined by an Immigration officer it allegedly showed that he had arrived in September and that he could remain in this country until January.
