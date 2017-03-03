Venezuela border to form part of school curriculum

March 3, 2017

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mar 3, CMC – The Guyana government says the country’s border dispute with Venezuela will form part of the curriculum of public schools here.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, said the decision was made at the Ministerial Conference which was held late last month.

“It was agreed that the information relevant to this issue will be disseminated so that the nation can be sensitised about the controversy, especially with regards to Guyana’s position,” Harmon said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, and a team from his ministry had made a presentation on the 50- year standing controversy at the ministerial conference.

Last month, the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, announced the appointment of a Norwegian diplomat as his Personal Representative in the Good Offices Process on the border controversy.

The UN has utilised the Good Officer Process since 1990 to resolve the matter. The UN Secretary General has decided to give the process one more year with strengthened mediation. If the matter is not resolved by the end of the year, the UN Secretary General will choose the International Court of Justice as the next means of settlement.

President David Granger has welcomed the appointment and has pledged Guyana’s support to abide by the Process. The President added he will continue to advocate for a juridical settlement.

Guyana and Venezuela have referred to the UN to resolve the controversy through the signing of the Geneva Agreement of 17 February, 1966. This decision was reached after Venezuela contended that the Arbitral Award of 1899, about the frontier between Venezuela and what is now Guyana, is null and void.

Venezuela’s claim to two-thirds of Guyana has escalated over the years, with various shows of aggression and harassment.
