Vendors, residents weigh in on return of the Dickenson Bay Beach Bash

Local vendors and residents who attended the Dickenson Bay Beach Bash have expressed mixed views on the return of the Sailing Week event at the culmination of this year’s 50th celebrations.

Numerous patrons have welcomed the return to popular Dickenson Bay citing that it was ideal for using an active and tourist lined beach.

“People at this side of the island will get to enjoy it, whoever is coming from the northern and eastern part of the island can also enjoy Dickenson Bay,” one resident said.

Another echoed similar sentiments but made note of the untimely return. “People on this side of the island don’t get a chance to enjoy sailing week. Unfortunately, I think it should have been last week Sunday and not this Sunday when the boats already left the island.”

She explained that the inclusion of the beach bash in the schedule has transformed it into “just a local event, it’s not really something where the tourists come by and interact with vendors and locals on the north side”.

Other residents described “good vibes” with one reminiscing, “In the early days it was a nice event and I am happy they brought it back so we the locals can enjoy it … Dickenson Bay is the place.”

A woman who said she has been vending for Sailing Week events for over 15 years said relocating the event to English Harbour and Jolly Harbour in the past had negatively impacted turnout for the event.

“We want the boats back over here to race too and we are happy its back this way for today but for next year, arwe want boat sail come in and anchor out there and the water taxi bring them ashore,” she said.

The elderly woman said that, in the past, the event was able to generate more interactions with locals and the sailors who journey from across the globe but it now happens after most of the yachtsmen have left.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)