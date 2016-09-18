UWI Working To Turn Around Unflattering Ranking

New Story

Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles says the regional tertiary institution is working to turn around an unflattering ranking that the Caribbean now holds.

He says research shows the Caribbean has the lowest enrollment in higher education in the Western Hemisphere, with English speaking countries holding that same title in the 18 to 30 age group.

Sir Hilary says that during UWI’s recent strategic planning meetings, the agenda for 2017 to 2022 was aligned to the United Nations’ 2030 Millennium Development goals.

To achieve its programme, UWI is building ties with the State University of New York better known as SUNY which is the largest comprehensive university system in the United States.

Sir Hilary says the SUNY UWI Institute for leadership and sustainable development will be launched next week in the Big Apple.

The UWI Vice Chancellor says many people are being left behind even though the way out of poverty in the Caribbean continues to be higher education and professional development.

Sir Hilary’s was responding directly to the findings of the 2016 Caribbean Human Development Report which was launched last week in Barbados.

Among other things, the document urged countries to reassess how they measure national development and highlighted that in Antigua and Barbuda for instance, there is significant economic inequality, in favour of men.

The UWI Vice Chancellor says the poverty in the Caribbean is the result of the process towards democracy being in complete.

Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles.