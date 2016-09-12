UWI student receives 2016 Mill Reef Fund Education Grant

New Story

A young Antiguan student is the recipient of the Mill Reef Fund Education Grant for the academic year of 2016-2017.

Mill Reef Fund Board Chair, Dr Musette Morgan announced that first year student at Mona, Jamaica campus, Darius G Joseph has been selected by the University of the West Indies (UWI) to receive the Mill Reef Fund Education Grant for this school year.

While extending congratulations to Joseph,

Dr Morgan said that she is confident that the scholarship will assist him in achieving his long-term career

goal – to serve Antigua & Barbuda as a judge.

“We congratulate Mr Joseph on this well-deserved scholarship and are confident that he will serve the cause of justice for Antiguans as he seeks a law degree with the ultimate goal of giving back to his country while serving as a judge,” Dr Morgan stated.

Seventeen-year-old Joseph of Fitches Creek, attended St Joseph’s Academy where he excelled academically and in extracurricular activities and was named Head Boy for 2013-2014. He completed Advanced Level studies at the Antigua State College and graduated in June, this year, with High Honours having achieved a 3.97 GPA.

At UWI, Joseph will study for a Bachelor of Law degree which he is expected to complete in 2019.

In his acceptance, Joseph shared his gratitude for being chosen as this year’s recipient and said that UWI has produced brilliant minds across the Caribbean region.

“This scholarship has afforded me the opportunity to benefit from an effectively free education and for that, I am most grateful … UWI has a history of producing and fostering

some of the greatest minds in the Caribbean. The opportunity to attend this university has positioned me to do the same.”

The grant — up to

US $16,000 — which covers the cost of tuition and board for one year, is given to an Antiguan student who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and good citizenship.

For more information about applying for the Mill Reef Fund Education Grant, please visit any the of web sites of UWI campuses.