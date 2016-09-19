UWI lecturer says Wigley was duped

New Story

A Senior lecturer in Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine has lent his voice to ongoing debate over Wigley George’s firing, charging that the former Senator

was duped into not voting when he received the prime minister’s letter of dis-appointment.

According to Dr Hamid Ghany, Prime Minister Gaston Browne had no direct authority to revoke George’s appointment, even though he wrote him a letter to that effect on September 13, 2016.

The letter stated inter alia, “Acting under

the authority of Section 28 (2) of the…Constitution…I have decided to revoke

your appointment…effective today.”

Dr Ghany charged, “The prime minister does not have the power of revocation. The prime minister has the power to advise the governor general to revoke. If George fell for that he made a tactical blunder.”

Section 28 (2) of the Constitution merely states, “The Senators shall be appointed by the Governor General acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister.”

Section 31 (1) of the Constitution which deals with disappointment states, “Every Senator shall vacate his seat in the Senate…(f) if the Governor General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister in the case of a Senator appointed in accordance with that advice…declares the seat of that Senator to be vacant.”

The Prime Minister has since confirmed that George was officially dis-appointed by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams the following day.

Browne said in addition to the letter which he wrote to George, the former senator was also copied the Prime Minister’s official letter advising Sir Rodney to fire him.

“He ought to have stayed and voted his conscience. He would have been well within the law. The Senator would have erred and the prime minister’s strategy would have worked because he got him to leave… so that his vote was not recorded,” Dr Ghany observed.

However, former Attorney General Justin Simon has argued that George was right to leave when he knew of the prime minister’s intention.

“Wigley I think did the honourable thing – you have informed me that this is your decision, so I gracefully bow out and leave the Senate,” he said.

The Senate debate on September 13 surrounded the controversial Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill 2016, which George had opposed once before.

Simon also held that George “was right to go out in protest” instead of resigning before the Bill came back to the Senate.

“There is nowhere in the Constitution that says the members of the Senate must vote in accordance with the leader of the opposition’s position or the prime minister’s position. The Constitution allows for the Senate to vote against the Bill that has been approved by the Lower House,” he said.

Both Dr Ghany and Simon were speaking on this week’s Big Issues programme.

Dr Ghany added that he didn’t believe the prime minister had any choice but to fire George under the circumstances.

“Having given a prior warning, if the prime minster did nothing, then it might have pointed to some kind of internal weaknesses in the government.

“Having rolled the dice the way he did…if he had allowed it to go on…without him doing anything, the signal that might have been sent is that the prime minister is afraid of

something and would telegraph that he was weak politically.

“So he obviously had [the letter] lying in wait. [It] was prepared before the

sitting. There is no way the letter could have been so hastily delivered without some prior strategy,” Dr Ghany said.