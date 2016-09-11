US praises Haitian authorities following guns and ammunition seizure

September 11, 2016 CMC Regional

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Sept 10, CMC – The United States says it will continue to work with Haitian authorities in pursuit of criminals involved in the traffic of illegal weapons into the French speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country after a search of a truck earlier this week led to the seizure of several weapons.

In a statement, the US Embassy here said that Washington is “committed to continuing our long-term support to the Haitian National Police (PNH), and we applaud the PNH’s continued progress in ensuring security and rule of law in Haiti”.

On Thursday, law enforcement authorities said they searched a truck in St. Marc, a commune in western Haiti, loaded with used items from Miami and seize a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and various military equipment.
Following the discovery, Himmler Rebu, the new Secretary of State for Public Security, said an investigation had been launched and that one month before the election, an estimated 30,000 rounds of ammunition and automatic weapons had been seized.

“”We continue to work closely with American and Haitian authorities to pursue the criminals involved and to combat the traffic of illegal weapons into Haiti,” the US Embassy added.
