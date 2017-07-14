US drops charges against Calvin Ayre & Bodog

New Story

US federal prosecutors have dropped all charges filed over five years ago against Calvin Ayre and the Bodog online gambling business.

In February 2012, the US Attorney for the District of Maryland indicted Bodog, Calvin Ayre and three other individuals on charges of illegal gambling and money laundering conspiracy. The indictment accused Bodog of offering gambling services to US customers between June 2006 and January 2012.

According to the Department of Justice, Bodog and the charged individuals were responsible for more than $100m in gambling proceeds being transmitted to customers in the United States.

Today (July 14th 2017) Chief Judge Catherine Blake of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland accepted a resolution that dismissed all of the felony charges against Calvin Ayre and Bodog. All of the charges against the other individuals were dismissed separately a short time ago.

In a statement to his gaming industry news portal CalvinAyre.com, Ayre dismissed suggestions that the settlement would result in major changes to his current lifestyle, saying he planned to carry on his role as an online gaming industry analyst, tech investor and philanthropist. “But most importantly, I’m just going to continue enjoying life to the fullest.”

Full article: https://calvinayre.com/2017/07/14/business/charges-dropped-calvin-ayre-bodog-friends/