US congratulates Grenada on independence anniversary

New Story

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, CMC – The Donald Trump administration has congratulated Grenada on its 43 years of political independence, saying that the island has “much to be proud of”.

In his independence message, US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson alluded to St. George’s University, saying that Grenada should be proud .

He described the university as “a world class and multicultural center of international education that draws students from 140 countries, showcasing the welcoming spirit of Grenada.”

Tillerson also said that Grenada’s participation in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Organization of American States (OAS) and regional initiatives on energy and security demonstrate the island’s “strong democratic traditions, respect for human rights, and commitment to improving the lives of its citizens.

“We share a vision for a secure and prosperous Caribbean region, as well as a commitment to deepening our engagement as demonstrated by the recently approved United States-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act of 2016,” the US Secretary of State said.

“As you celebrate another year of independence, know that the people of the United States wish you a joyful day and a continuation of the friendship between our countries,” he added.

Grenada was granted independence on February 7, 1974, under the leadership of the late Sir Eric Matthew Gairy, who became the first prime minister.

On February 19, 2013, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, led the New National Party (NNP) to victory with a clean sweep of the 15 seats in Parliament. Mitchell is Grenada’s ninth prime minister.