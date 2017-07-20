US beat Canada in low-scoring match

New Story

KING CITY, Canada, (CMC) – The United States made it two wins in a row with a four-wicket victory over neighbours Canada in a low-scoring second match of the triangular ICC Americas Under-19s World Cup qualifier at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club here on Tuesday.

After Canada struggled to 63 all out in 47.3 overs, the US – six-wicket winners over Bermuda on Monday in a game reduced to 20 overs a side – lost six wickets for the addition of 18 runs before easing home in the 26th over.

Only number three Akash Gill reached double figures for the hosts, finishing on a painstaking 14 not out from 102 balls. Extras accounted for 15 of Canada’s paltry total.

Opening bowler Keshav Pabbisetty led the way with three for nine from 10 overs, while third-change Mohak Buch, a slow left-arm bowler, picked up three for 15, also from 10.

In reply, the US reached 20 without loss in the sixth over but then collapsed to 38 for six before Raymond Ramrattan helped guide his side home with an unbeaten 27 from 54 balls.