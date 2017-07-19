US beat Bermuda in U-19s opener

New Story

KING CITY, Canada, (CMC) – Skipper Arjun Patel led the United States to a six-wicket victory over Bermuda in the opening match of the triangular ICC Americas Under-19s World Cup qualifier which was reduced from 50 overs to 20 overs because of a wet outfield at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club here on Monday.

Patel’s unbeaten 46 from 42 balls, including two sixes and two fours, helped overhaul Bermuda’s 103 for eight with 21 balls to spare.

Opener Solomon Burrows played a lone hand for Bermuda after they lost the toss and were sent in, striking 56 from 65 balls with three sixes and four fours before he was one of four batsmen dismissed in the final over.

Aravind Patnam claimed three of the wickets to finish with three for 12 from his four overs.

Sahil Patel, who opened the bowling with Mohak Buch, took two for 28.

Apart from Burrows, Dalin Richardson (14) and Marcus Scotland (10) were the only other Bermuda batsmen to reach double figures.

In reply, the US suffered an immediate setback when Buch was run out for nought off the second ball but number three Patel, later named Man-of-the-Match, teamed up to add 36 for the second wicket with Harish Easwaraiah (15) and 29 with Raymond Ramrattan (15) for the fourth wicket.

Vivek Narayan (nine) was the fourth wicket to fall at 81 in the 13th over but Patel ensured there were no further hiccups as he and Gaurav Patankar (five not out) added 23 in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand to steer their side home.

Bermuda’s most successful bowler was fifth-change Jaiden Manders, who took two for 10 from 3.3 overs.

The double round-robin tournament continued yesterday with the US versus hosts Canada.

The prize for the winners will be a place in the 16-team Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in January next year. The winners will also compete in the Super50 One-Day tournament in St Kitts next month.