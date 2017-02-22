Urlings and St John’s United book playoff spots

New Story

Urlings secured a place in the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) playoffs following a 2-1 triumph over Blue Jays when they met in Zone A of the Second Division on Monday.

Urlings had goals from 3 Richards and Jalon Willock, both in the second half, as they came from behind to take three points from the contest. They move to 38 points following their quota of 18 matches. They are one point ahead of Young Lions and four ahead of Blue Jays who have also played 18 times.

Willikies, on 40 points, have already gained automatic promotion to the First Division.

Urlings joins St. John’s United as the lone Zone B team in the playoff. United, despite their 2-1 loss to English Harbour on Monday, ended as the second best team in that zone with 31 points.

English Harbour, finishing third in the competition, had both goals from Orson Floyd while Raymond Taylor netted for United.

The two playoff teams will play against the team finishing 10th in the First Division. The winner of the round-robin competition will earn a place in the First Division for the 2017/18 domestic season.