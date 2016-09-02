UPP wins nine seats in mock elections

New Story

The main Opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) has won the general election in a mock exercise.

The UPP beat the incumbent Antigua Labour Party (ABLP), marginally.

The opposition, led by Political Leader Harold Lovell, won nine of the 17 seats, and recaptured the St John’s City East Constituency.

The Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party won three constituencies and the Barbuda People’s Movement one. St Philip North, St Mary’s South and St John’s Rural West were tied.

The mock election, which ran from August 25 to 28, was organised by the Free and Fair Election League. It featured touch screen ballots, at First Choice, Epicurean and Bargain Centre Supermarket, Christo’s, Townhouse Megastore and The Fisheries Complex in Barbuda.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Data Management Solution, Lawrence Jardine said the candidates were selected from those who participated in the 2013 elections and caretakers in some constituencies.

The exercise was held to test the country’s ability to undergo e-voting, a process that Jardine said “went well”.

In fact, Jardine wants government to implement e-voting at the next general elections.

“The system went well. Electors would go to the booth agents, show their relevant and valid identification cards; an electronic search would be conducted and then the e-ballot will be sent to the polling booth,” he explained.

Additionally, he said the voters are simply “tired “with the fingerprint and paper concept over the years.

Jardine said the e-system is also more accurate and prevents the duplication of voters.

See the results here.