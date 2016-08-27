UPP senator calls for consultation on proposed marijuana law

New Story

With the government’s plan to decriminalise up to five grammes of marijuana, United Progressive Party (UPP) Senator Damani Tabor is calling this move a knee-jerk reaction by the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party Government.

Speaking on OBSERVER Am yesterday, he said this recent disclosure appears disorganised and reactive.

“This was a knee-jerk reaction from the ABLP. Senator Harold Lovell would have made a public call on this matter recently. Wilmoth Daniel is on record calling for the decriminalisation, and so the UPP was leading the way; the ABLP panicked and just made a knee-jerk reaction.

“There was no policy behind it; there was no thought, no plan and a lot of missing elements,” he said.

One of the reasons that the government has given for Legal Affairs’ intention to take a draft law to Parliament that will remove fines for the possession of five grammes of marijuana or less, is the expense associated with pursuing marijuana conviction for such small portions.

According to the senator, there are other concerns that require close examination before proceeding with such a plan.

“What about visiting medical marijuana users? What’s the procedure for them? Should they present their medical marijuana certificate? Should they have to swear before a representative of the ministry of health as they do in Jamaica, that they’re a medical marijuana user?

“What about the economic benefit of going into the manufacture of therapeutic products, having universities conducting research. That’s big business in Jamaica for instance. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry,” he added.

In the meantime, Tabor is making a clarion call for public consultation on such an important issue before the law is passed.

“If consultation doesn’t precede this legislation, it’s going to be inadequate. There are going to be various interest groups, including the Rastafari community that’s going to be gravely displeased.