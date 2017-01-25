UPP MP scoffs at a third party win

January 25, 2017 The Big Stories No comments

United Progressive Party (UPP) Member of Parliament Wilmoth Daniel

Long-serving United Progressive Party (UPP) Member of Parliament Wilmoth Daniel has scoffed at the likelihood of a new political party emerging in time to win the next general election.

Suspended opposition MP Joanne Massiah made the hint on Tuesday when she announced that “a new fresh and dynamic” political organisation, yet to be named, will field a full slate of candidates in the country’s next general elections.

She further stated, “In the next general election, there will be a party that will be contesting all 17 seats.”

In direct response to her statements, the St Phillip’s South MP declared, “She won’t be taking any votes from the United Progressive Party. We will maintain the votes that we have and we are now eating out the votes from the Labour Party.”

Daniel also said that “Any party that she [MP Massiah] has formed or intends to form is an extension of the Labour Party.”

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.