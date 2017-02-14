UPP gives Joanne Massiah the boot

February 14, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Joanne Massiah

Nearly two years after the row started, the United Progressive Party (UPP) has officially expelled embattled Member of Parliament (MP) Joanne Massiah, the representative of the All Saints East and St Luke constituency.

The development also comes about a month after Massiah hinted at forming her own political party

and further criticised the current UPP Political Leader, Harold Lovell, for his performance during his stint as minister of finance from 2009 and 2014.

The party announced Massiah’s expulsion on the UPP aligned-Crusader Radio yesterday morning. Some party officials declined comment when contacted by OBSERVER media, while others could not be reached.

Yesterday afternoon, Leader of the Opposition Baldwin Spencer said he was preparing to travel and was thus unable to speak at least until Wednesday when he returns.

Meanwhile, the party’s spokesman, Senator Damani Tabor, who has been critical of the media in the past for its continued reporting on the spat between the party and the MP, said he has not been following the development and therefore could not speak.

Efforts to reach Lovell and the UPP’s Chairman D Gisele Isaac were unsuccessful. Similarly, OBSERVER media was unable to make contact with Massiah.

Meanwhile, Eleston “Namba” Adams, who also has gripes with the party but has been calling for unity over the past two years, said he will speak, but first, he needs to reflect.

According to UPP officials, the decision to expel Massiah was made at a meeting of its disciplinary council on Sunday.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.