UPP Chairman may still run for next general election

Chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP) D Giselle Isaac has hinted that she will most likely run in the next general elections.

This, despite recently giving way to Michael Burton who was confirmed as the UPP candidate in St John’s City South.

Isaac says that she can take the place of any UPP constituency caretaker if the need arises.

She adds that her legal woes did not affect her decision to step down from challenging Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin in St. John’s City South.

Chairman of the UPP D Giselle Isaac speaking on OBSERVER AM.