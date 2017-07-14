UPP Chairman may still run for next general election

July 14, 2017 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Chairman of the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) D Gisele Isaac

Chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP) D Giselle Isaac has hinted that she will most likely run in the next general elections.

This, despite recently giving way to Michael Burton who was confirmed as the UPP candidate in St John’s City South.

Isaac says that she can take the place of any UPP constituency caretaker if the need arises.

She adds that her legal woes did not affect her decision to step down from challenging Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin in St. John’s City South.

Chairman of the UPP D Giselle Isaac speaking on OBSERVER AM.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.