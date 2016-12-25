UPP Caretaker Questions Gov’t Strategy

Former Ambassador and current United Progressive Party caretaker for St John’s Rural North – Joan Underwood – is questioning the strategy the government has taken to resolve the allegations that a government official accepted millions in bribes.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has instructed US Ambassador Sir Ron Sanders to hire a lawyer to find out from US authorities who are the alleged intermediaries for the government official.

Underwood suggests it would be better to make a direct approach to the US Justice Department.

Sir Ron says he has already hired a lawyer to address the matter. But Underwood argues there is no need to hire one.

As part of a US court settlement reached in the biggest ever bribery scandal – an allegation surfaced that in mid-2015 an agent of a government official in Antigua agreed NOT to pass on banking information showing illicit payments in return for a four-million-dollar bribe. The allegation does not name the two intermediaries said to have acted on behalf of the unnamed high ranking government official but says only three million euros was paid with a contemplated fourth payment never made.

The banking information involved a bank allegedly bought in Antigua to facilitate global payments of hundreds of millions of dollars.